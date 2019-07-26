|
John F. Kempenaar
It with great sadness that the family of John F. Kempenaar, announces his passing on July 24, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones, at the age of 57.
John was born in Newport, RI to Frederick Kempenaar and Nancy (Walker) Kempenaar and he was proud to be a lifelong Middletown resident. He was a third generation owner of Boulevard Nurseries and was proud of his family heritage as a nurserymen and horticulturist. John was a long-time member of the RI Nursery and Landscape Association. He was an active member throughout the community where he was a member in many clubs including the North End Club, the Elks Lodge, and past president of the FOPA for Middletown Lodge #21. he loved to travel, long weekends in New Hampshire, trips to Aruba, and an avid bowler. As a child and into young adulthood he enjoyed fast cars and fishing. He enjoyed his years as a scoutmaster for his sons' troop, and loved the family tradition of the Kempenaar Sauerkraut Party.
John will forever be missed by his wife Karen Kempenaar, his son John Kempenaar II and his wife Kelsey, his daughter Krissy Kempenaar and fiancée Ricky Santos, his two granddaughters Jayleigh and Mae, his stepson Jeremiah Cate and wife Alicia, and some dear cousins, Donna Ashworth, Dan Ashworth and Joanne Bacon Gracia, as well as many other cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Nancy Kempenaar.
Calling Hours will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Hambly Funeral Home "Brick House" 30 Red Cross Ave, Newport.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 324 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Churchyard.
Memorial donations may be made to the Three Angels Fund, PO Box 4003, Middletown, RI 02842 or to the Robert Potter League for Animals, PO Box 412, Newport, RI 02840.
Published in Newport Daily News from July 26 to July 29, 2019