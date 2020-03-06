|
|
|
FIVE YEAR
REMEMBRANCE
In Loving Memory Of
WILLIAM T. FITZGERALD
2015 - March 6 - 2020
And that old irish song's
Calling me back to my home
Where once again
we sing along
To an old irish song
I remember the old days
How I loved the old
ways of living
There was more
sharing, caring
More loving, more giving
How times have changed
Life's been all disarranged
Since summers we
laughed in the rain
But I hear you calling me
Your songs recalling me
Back to those days again
The minutes fly by and years
Roll by for a father
and his son.
5 years miss you POP.
Much love Dad
Published in Newport Daily News on Mar. 6, 2020