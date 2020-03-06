Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Fitzgerald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Fitzgerald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Fitzgerald In Memoriam

FIVE YEAR
REMEMBRANCE
In Loving Memory Of


WILLIAM T. FITZGERALD
2015 - March 6 - 2020
And that old irish song's
Calling me back to my home
Where once again
we sing along
To an old irish song
I remember the old days
How I loved the old
ways of living
There was more
sharing, caring
More loving, more giving
How times have changed
Life's been all disarranged
Since summers we
laughed in the rain
But I hear you calling me
Your songs recalling me
Back to those days again
The minutes fly by and years
Roll by for a father
and his son.

5 years miss you POP.

Much love Dad

Published in Newport Daily News on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -