John Franklin Hatch, Jr. Col. (ret)
July 12, 1935 -
August 25, 2020
Col. (ret) John Franklin Hatch, Jr., died at home in peace, surrounded by family, in The Woodlands, Texas, on Tuesday morning, August 25. He was 85.
Hatch was an honest and principled man who loved his wife, his family and his country.
Born and raised in Middletown, Rhode Island, Hatch attended Rogers High School, where he played football and baseball. He was the president of his graduating class in 1953. As a young man, Hatch worked at a local nursery and sang in the choir at Trinity Church in Newport.
Hatch earned a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the University of Rhode Island. He was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and enjoyed serving as its social chairman. At URI, Hatch was a member of the ROTC and earned his commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army upon graduation in 1957. He was stationed in Germany and returned on leave to marry his wife of 62 years, Anne Shepley Hatch, at Trinity Church in 1958.
Hatch was a champion of fairness. He understood and valued hard work done well. He had a sharp intellect and a sharper wit. His sense of humor is memorable—an acquired taste for some. A private man, he was generous in subtle, anonymous ways. For more than 40 years, he quietly picked up the tab at a restaurant of anyone in military uniform and all at the table.
Hatch was a career military officer, combat engineer and veteran who served two tours in Vietnam. He graduated from the Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, in 1969. He proudly served as district engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District in Memphis from 1981 to 1984. He earned numerous commendations for his service, including a Bronze Star.
Retiring after 30 years of service in the U.S. Army, he began his second career as an engineer, working first overseas in the Middle East and later in Houston. He passed the Texas Board of Professional Engineers exam after he returned to the States to continue his civilian career. He led the construction team for the Houston Astros ball field, Minute Maid Park.
Hatch also earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Texas A&M in 1961 and a Master of Business Administration from Columbus College (now Columbus State University) in 1987.
Hatch loved the ocean and taught all his children to swim and body surf at Second Beach. He loved landscaping and tended his yard and trees with great care at every place he called home.
Hatch loved the game of golf and its camaraderie. He regularly enjoyed a round with his friends and family. His wife, Anne, often joined him on the course, as well as on trips to play world-renowned courses. For years, he refereed youth basketball games and umpired Little League ballgames. He adored his grandchildren and loved watching them play soccer, basketball and golf.
Hatch is preceded in death by his parents, John Franklin Hatch, Sr., and Helen Durfee Hatch; Hatch is survived by his beloved wife, Anne, his daughters, Cheryl, of Middletown, RI; Karen, of Houston, TX; son, J, and his wife, Birgit, of Idstein, Germany; son, Michael, his wife, Christa, and grandchildren, Alison and Christopher, of The Woodlands, TX; his brother, Robert Hatch, and his wife, Jessica; his brother, Richard Hatch, and his wife, Joyce; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in John Hatch's name and memory to one of the following: the Fisher House Foundation (for military families); Trinity Church in Newport; or to the charity of your choice
.
No immediate memorial service is planned.