John Gerald "Gerry" Kavanagh
1938 - 2020
John Gerald Kavanagh passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 28th, 2020 at the Forest Farm Nursing Center in Middletown, Rhode Island.
John, or Gerry to his friends, was a proud Navy brat and third generation Newporter; the son of LCDR (ret) John Edmund Kavanagh and Alice Shea Kavanagh. During WWII, Gerry and his family moved throughout the country in support of the war effort, residing near naval stations in the following localities: Newport, Rhode Island; St. Augustine, Florida; San Francisco, California; and Norfolk, Virginia. After the war, Gerry's family returned to Newport, Rhode Island whereupon Gerry attended both Rogers High School and Portsmouth Priory School. Gerry graduated from Portsmouth Priory in 1956 and matriculated to the University of Pennsylvania where he was an active member of the Psi Upsilon fraternity. Gerry graduated from Penn in 1960 and subsequently established careers in the insurance and investment industries while residing in the Washington, D.C. area. Gerry returned to Newport, Rhode Island in 1992 to raise his son and enjoy the spoils of Newport summers. Gerry, like many Irish Catholic Newporters, was a friend of Bill W. and dedicated much of his free time to assisting others.
Gerry is survived by his son, LCDR John Fearon Kavanagh, his wife Jodi, and their two children, of San Diego, California; his daughter, Holbrook Day Huntsman, and her two children, of Colorado.
Mr. Kavanagh is predeceased by his daughter, Marguerite Macomber "Margo" Huntsman (1973 – 2006).
Gerry will be remembered for his affable nature, lifelong dedication to learning, and a dogged determination to overcome life's challenges – no matter the odds.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Church at Mann Avenue and Broadway at 09:30 AM on September, 19th 2020. Friends and family are encouraged to attend.

Published in Newport Daily News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 17, 2020.
