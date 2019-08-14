Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Columba's Chapel
55 Vaucluse Ave
Middletown, RI 02842
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St Columba Cemetery
Middletown, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Reposa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Henry Reposa Jr.


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Henry Reposa Jr. Obituary
John Henry Reposa Jr.
Beloved father, husband and brother, Johnny passed unexpectantly on September 9, 2018. Oldest son of the late John and Betha Mae (Harrington) Reposa, he left behind his wife Vlada and children Jason & Alisha, siblings Sue, Pat, Barbara, and Rick. A graduate of Rogers High, URI and a PhD from FIT. He served as an Officer in the U.S. Army at the DMZ in Korea, later as an executive with Stone & Webster, managed the construction of a Nuclear Power Plant in New York, and received by far the most accolades of any professor in the U.S. in his field.
An avid bicyclist, he rode his bicycles halfway around the planet. He read several books a week and had read virtually every classic that's ever been written.
A humble man who always thought about his family first. He will be buried in the family plat at St Columba Cemetery in Middletown. There will be a Catholic Service in the Chapel at the Cemetery on Thursday August 16, 2019 at 11 am.
Johnny God Bless you and the ones who love you.
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.