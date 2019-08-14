|
John Henry Reposa Jr.
Beloved father, husband and brother, Johnny passed unexpectantly on September 9, 2018. Oldest son of the late John and Betha Mae (Harrington) Reposa, he left behind his wife Vlada and children Jason & Alisha, siblings Sue, Pat, Barbara, and Rick. A graduate of Rogers High, URI and a PhD from FIT. He served as an Officer in the U.S. Army at the DMZ in Korea, later as an executive with Stone & Webster, managed the construction of a Nuclear Power Plant in New York, and received by far the most accolades of any professor in the U.S. in his field.
An avid bicyclist, he rode his bicycles halfway around the planet. He read several books a week and had read virtually every classic that's ever been written.
A humble man who always thought about his family first. He will be buried in the family plat at St Columba Cemetery in Middletown. There will be a Catholic Service in the Chapel at the Cemetery on Thursday August 16, 2019 at 11 am.
Johnny God Bless you and the ones who love you.
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019