John "Sean" J. Burke
John "Sean" Joseph Burke passed away on Friday, March 13. Throughout his life he encountered significant medical battles and prevailed. In the 1980's he beat lymphoma, in 2011 a heart attack. This time he could not conquer heart disease again. But the courage, the selflessness, and the kindness that marked his very being continued in the face of his suffering.
Sean was born the son of Susan Ahern Burke and the late John J. Burke, Sr. His early years were spent in Yarmouth, Mass, New Mexico and California. He returned to Cape Cod to complete high school. In 1986 he married Karen Bannon Burke, and raised three daughters: Kaylee Burke of East Providence, Rhode Island, and Abby and Sarah Burke of Sandwich, Mass.
Sean was self-employed as a builder for most of his life. He owned Northern Heritage Builders on the Cape for many years. Later, he started anew with 42 North Builders and J2 Construct in Newport, Rhode Island. His experience and talent as a builder created wonderful places for his clients. He brought beauty and warmth in those efforts.
But he was so much more than a successful businessman. Up at 4 am, working all day, serious and intense as he sought perfection, he could instantly shift to the kindest and most loving man in Newport. As hard as he worked in his profession, he worked just as hard to bring joy and love to his family, his friends and even a stranger in need.
He picked up every tab that he could find. Then generously tipped the staff. Sean seemed to be his happiest when he relieved sorrow, brought joy to others and cared for them. He did not so act to appear good or even be good. Something in his soul, in his being impelled him to be so kind, to be so selfless, to be so loving. For those who knew him, he was a party waiting to happen, a golf match filled with smiles, a man who fully understood the incredible importance of living a life well enjoyed.
In 2014 he married Laurie Hewitt Burke. Their love for each was constantly evident and incredibly pure. It was so focused and so caring. It was fun to see. It must have been so wonderful to be them.
We have all lost a treasure.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , Heart Gifts Processing Center, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241.
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020