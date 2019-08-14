|
|
John J. Greeley, S.T.D.
John J. Greeley S.T.D., 89, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away at Newport Hospital on August 10, 2019.
John was born in New York, NY to the late Arthur L. Greeley and Mary F. (Fogarty) Greeley. He was the husband to Mary Louise (Ide) Greeley, PhD.
After John had graduated from Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School in New York, NY, he entered the Novitiate of The St. John Baptist De La Salle Brothers of the Christian Schools. John received his Bachelor of Arts at The Catholic University of America and moved on to receive his Master's degree at Manhattan College. He received his licentiate in Sacred Theology (S.T.L.) and went on to complete his Doctorate in Sacred Theology (S.T.D.) both at The Catholic University of America. In 1979, he received his dispensation from the Pope to leave the Christian Brothers. In January of 1980, he was hired by Salve Regina University as chair and professor of Religious Studies. John assisted in the Roman Catholic Initiation of Adults Program (RCIA) at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Newport for many years. He also helped with Troop 1 Portsmouth Boy Scouts.
John is survived by his loving wife, Mary Louise Greeley, their son, John J. Greeley Jr., of Somerville MA, and his sister Mary Ann McNamara, of Long Island, NY. He also leaves his nephew, James Greeley, Jr., (Becky), his four nieces, Mary Francis (Greeley) Walton, (Sean), Ann (Greeley) Nelms, (Dan), Kathleen McNamara, (Brian), and Mary Jean McNamara.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his three brothers, James Greeley, Arthur Greeley, and his twin brother, Charles Greeley.
Funeral services for John Greeley will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Church, Spring Street, Newport RI.
Memorial donations may be made to either The St. Mary's Church Endowment Fund, 12 William Street Newport RI 02840, or to The Potter League for Animals, PO Box 412, Newport RI 02840. Additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019