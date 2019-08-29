|
John McMillan
John "Mickey" McMillan, was called home by his heavenly father August 27, 2019. Born in Newport, RI May 21, 1931 he is survived by his wife of 31 years Donna, his sons Gary (Linda) and Ken (Donovan) McMillan, daughter Debbie (Clint) McMillan Hess, stepchildren, Tim (Debbie) and Mark (Jenny) Lynch, nine grandchildren Kirsten McMillan, Jamie McMillan Lynch, Jamison (JJ) Hess, Ben Swoboda, Wade Swoboda, Jessica Lynch, Patrick Lynch, Shaun Lynch, and Caitlin Lynch as well as four great grandchildren Piper, Miles, Reagan and Anevay.
John served in the USMCR, USCG and USCG Reserves. He was in the recruiting business for over 50 years having owned and operated the recruiting and temporary employment firms Career Associates, Inc., Jobs Limited, and Technical Service Group in No. Dartmouth, MA and McMillan Associates, Inc. in Melbourne FL.
His children and grandchildren remember him as an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. He spent many hours on his boat the "Debbie Do" named after his daughter. He was a member of the Newport County Saltwater Fishing Club and was involved in many of the Rhode Island Bass and Blue Fish tournaments.
John served a year as President of the Newport County Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees) and was a member National Personnel Consultants (NPC) and Inter-City Personnel Associates (IPA). He was a graduate of Bryant University, Providence, RI and Rogers High School, Newport, RI
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue Staten Island, NY 10305 or William Child's Hospice House, 381 Medplex Pkwy, Palm Bay, FL 32907.
Service will be held Thursday, August 29th at 11:00 a.m. at Life Event Center at Florida Memorial, Rockledge, FL.
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019