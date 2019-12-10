Home

John P. Voogt


1928 - 2019
John P. Voogt Obituary
John P. Voogt
John Voogt, 91, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on December 9, 2019, at the Grand Islander in Middletown.
John was born April 25, 1928, in Bronx, NY to Jacob Voogt and Agnes (Mazer) Voogt.
John was married to the late Dorothy Voogt for 35 years.
John proudly served in the US Navy for 20 years, serving during WWII, Korea and Vietnam. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
John is survived by his children; Sandra Gruszie of Shady Cove, OR, Daryl Voogt of Newport, RI, Jon Voogt of Black River Falls, WI and Edward Voogt of Medford, OR.
He was preceded in death by his son William and his wife Dorothy.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 4-7 pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport.
His burial will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 11:00 am at Newport Memorial Park 123 Howland Avenue in Middletown.
Additional information and condolenses at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
