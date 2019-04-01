Home

O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport
465 Spring St.
Newport, RI 02840
401-846-0932
John Paul "Jack" Karle


John Paul "Jack" Karle Obituary
John Paul "Jack" Karle
Resident of Tequesta, FL, John Paul Karle "Jack", age 88, formerly of N. Scituate, MA and Newport, RI passed away peacefully Saturday, March 30, 2019. Jack was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. He graduated from Boston College and had a Master's Degree from the University of Notre Dame. He had a long, distinguished career in the construction industry in Boston, including decades at J.C. Higgins. He was a former President and member of Hatherly Country Club, former member of the Board of Governors and member at Wollaston Country Club, former member of the Golf, Greens and Long-term Planning Committee and member of Newport Country Club and member of Hobe Sound Golf Club. Jack was also a former President of the Massachusetts Building Congress, a former President of the MIT Credit Union, 1975 Man-of-the-Year for the Notre Dame Alumni Association Greater Boston Club, former Vice-President of the Seamist Condo Association in Florida and former member of the Board of Trustees Notre Dame Academy, Hingham, MA. He was an avid golfer and reader and passionate Red Sox and Patriot's fan.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Donovan Karle, his son John P. Karle, Jr., his sister Marie McCarthy and brother Larry Karle. He is survived by daughter Susan Ferguson and husband Dave, Patricia Jenkins and husband Brad and Priscilla Pilon and husband Matt, grandchildren Jack Pilon, Phil Pilon, Emma Ferguson, Sara Rudy, Michael Ferguson, Jack Karle, sister Alice Cieslik, cousins Mary Slawinski and Joseph Young, many nieces and nephews and dear friends.
Funeral mass (no visitation) will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Augustin's Church, at the corner of Carroll Avenue and Harrison Avenue in Newport, RI with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to the Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund, by visiting www.ouimet.org.
Funeral arrangements are by the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019
