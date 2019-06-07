|
|
John R. "Jack" Little
John R. "Jack" Little, 86, of Portsmouth passed away on June 3, 2019, in Middletown.
Jack was born on October 13, 1932, in Berkley, MA, to the late Howard L. Little and the late Leota (Wingate) Little. He was the longtime husband of the late Gloria (Faerber) Little.
Jack proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked as a general contractor most his life constructing homes in many of our local neighborhoods. In his spare time, he loved painting, reading, and playing pool with his good friends.
He is survived by his children, Deborah Vinson and her husband Gary of Allen, OK John R. Little, Jr. and his wife Kay of Norman, OK, Paul Little and his wife Tammy of Ponca City, OK, Robin Hawkins and her husband Leroy of Stillwater, OK, Laura Hudspeth and her husband Jonathan of Alexandra, LA, Julie Fisher of Satellite Beach, FL, Patricia Trifero and her husband Joseph of Middletown, and Wendy Boyd and her husband Keats of Cotuit, MA, his siblings, Hubert "Huck" Little and his wife Janice of Portsmouth, Ronald Little and his wife Lynne of Tiverton, Noreen Mosher and her husband Donald of Newport, 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 7 great great-grandchildren. He was also survived by many close nieces and nephews and his very special longtime friend, Shirley Viveiros and family.
Besides his parents and wife, Gloria, he was also predeceased by his son, Chad Harris, and his siblings Howard Little, Norma Barry, and Albert Little.
At the request of Jack and Gloria, their burial at Trinity Cemetery in Portsmouth with military honors will be private, but the family would like to receive friends at Jack and Gloria's home on Wednesday, June 12th, beginning at 1:30PM to celebrate their life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in their memory may be made to the Portsmouth Volunteer Fire Dept & Rescue Wagon Fund, P.O. Box 806, Portsmouth, RI 02871.
Condolences and additional info available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from June 7 to June 10, 2019