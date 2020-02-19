|
John R. Thibodeau
Passed away on February 17, 2020. Born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Winfred Thibodeau and Lottie Thibodeau.
John was humble man of few words and had a strong moral conviction. John treated everyone he met with dignity and respect. He touched the lives of many. He spent 21 years in the U.S. Navy, attaining the rank of Chief Machinist Mate. John was a Veteran of both Korea and Vietnam Conflicts.
John is survived by his loving family, William, John, Dawna, Debra, Blake, Taylor and Chantel. He will be missed. Our family would like to offer special thanks to the staff of the Middletown CBOC and the staff of the Providence VA Medical Center, for their support during this difficult time.
His funeral service will be held on Monday at 9 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory-SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Rd. (Rt. 1A), Narragansett followed by a burial with Military Honors in Newport Memorial Park, Middletown. VISITING HOURS are Sunday from 3 - 6 p.m.
Published in Newport Daily News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020