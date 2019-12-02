|
|
John T. "Jack" Allan
John T. Allan, of Newport, RI died Saturday, November 30, 2019. He was the husband of Nancy E. (Newton) Allan.
Born April 28, 1933 in Newport, he was the only son of John H. and Carol (Barlow) Allan. A lifelong citizen of Newport, leaving only while serving in the Air Force for four years after graduating from Rogers High School. Jack traveled to Korea, Japan, North Africa and the deep south. Jack was employed by Eppley Laboratory for forty years. When Jack retired, he had time to volunteer and served fourteen years at Newport Hospital. He loved that time. Jack and Nancy enjoyed traveling to Europe and spending time at Gooseberry Beach. They worked many local elections together. Poor health didn't change their lives – it was just different.
Jack was a faithful member of Emmanuel Church. As a boy he was chorister. As a man, he served on the vestry and was Senior Warden for two different terms. He also was in the very beginning of the formation of the Soup's On at Emmanuel Church– shopping, prepping, cooking and dishwashing.
Besides his wife Nancy, he leaves their sons, John T. and James E. Allan. He also leaves two grandchildren, Justin and Jayna Allan, his sister Barbara and nieces & nephew, Lisa, Jennifer, Gary. He is predeceased by his sister Jean.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Emmanuel Church, Dearborn Street, Newport at 2PM. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's memory may be made to Soup's On, c/o Emmanuel Church, 42 Dearborn Street, Newport, RI 02840.
