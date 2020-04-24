|
|
JOHN T. CARR, MD
NORTH KINGSTOWN - 93, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 at Scalabrini Villa. He was the loving husband of Jeanne (Krohn) for 32 years. Born in Newport, RI, he was the son of the late Robert and Alice (Bestoso) Carr. He was a WW II Veteran. A graduate of Providence College, New York Medical College and Harvard University, he practiced general medicine and psychiatry in Newport. Retirement years were spent in Florida where he was an avid golfer, traveler, and pursued his love of oil painting. He was predeceased by his sister Alice Erickson, his brother Raymond Carr, and stepdaughter Lisa Schaffran. Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter Kimberly (Tim McKeown), son R. Michael Carr, and stepson John (Karen) Schaffran; granddaughters Thea and Dylan Carr and step grandchildren Meagan Dutra, Matthew Schaffran and family and Amanda Verrier and family. Burial will be at the R.I. Veteran Memorial Cemetery. Donations in his name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020