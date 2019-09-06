|
|
John Tessmer
John T. Tessmer of St. Cloud, Florida, formerly of Newport, RI, passed away on September 29, 2019 at the age of 85 in Florida.
John honorable served in the US Navy enlisting in 1953, retiring in 1972. While serving he worked at P&M Marine part time. After retiring from active duty, he continued with P&M Marine full time until they shut down, when he joined Newport Shipyard until his retirement in 1993. In retirement, they moved to Florida.
John is the son of the late Harold and Mary (Biazusiak) Tessmer. He is survived by his wife Shirley (Garcia) Tessmer, his sons Joseph Tessmer of Newport, RI, Steven Tessmer and his partner Robert Price of Viera, Florida, a daughter Lillian Lauricella of Bernville, PA, and his brother James Tessmer of Wallingford, CT. He also leaves seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild; his in laws: Maria (Alves) Garcia of Attleboro, MA, Joseph Garcia and his wife Suzanne of Swansea, MA, Dorothy Garcia of Middletown, RI, Evelyn Botelho and Peggy Lundy, both of St. Cloud FL, and Brenda Garcia of Conover, NC. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his daughter Antoinette (Toni) Tessmer, a grandson Chase Singer, a sister Mary Tessmer and a brother Thomas Tessmer.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 9 from 5:00-8:00pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 10 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in St. Mary's Church, Spring Street, Newport. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Brown's Lane, Middletown.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9, 2019