Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral service
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Wright Obituary
John WRIGHT
USAF CMSgt. (Ret.) John E. Wright, age 89 of Fairborn, Ohio passed away Saturday June 8, 2019. He was born December 6, 1929 in Newport, Rhode Island, the son of the late Albert and Thelma (Allen) Wright. John served his country in the U.S. Air Force during Korea and Vietnam, retiring after 23 years of service at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He was a member of the Fairborn Senior Center and helped found their Healing Hearts group. John was an amazing stained glass artist for over 30 years, who enjoyed giving his works to just about anyone he met. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Sally; son, Stephen ; and two brothers, Allen and George. He is survived by two sons, Larry (Amy) Wright, John Wright; daughter-in-law, Deanna Wright; two grandchildren, Paul Wright, Stephanie Wright; two great-grandchildren, Kathleen, William; as well as numerous nieces, nephews; extended family and friends. The family will received friends on Thursday June 13, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral service was held on Friday June 14, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Burial followed with military honors at the Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fairborn Senior Center. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from June 14 to June 17, 2019
