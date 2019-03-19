|
John
"Mickey, Mr. Mick, Grumps" Nasser
John "Mickey, Mr. Mick, Grumps" Nasser, 70, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Hope Hospice and Palliative Care. He was the husband of Jo-Anne (Yates) Nasser.
Born in Newport, he was the son of the late John Nasser and Catherine (Riegel) Nasser. Besides his wife of 47 years, he leaves his son, Shane Nasser of Portsmouth, his brother Thomas Nasser of Tiverton, his sister Nancy Linier of Mount Dora, Florida, and his three grandchildren Jimmy, Ethan and Rylee. John was in the Air Force during the Vietnam conflict and was a letter carrier for Middletown postal service for 30 years. As a hobby, John made beautiful furniture that his family enjoys in their home every day. He enjoyed road trips, used bookstores and flea markets. John requested no service. His family invites you to their home to remember John at 14 Barton Lane, Middletown on Saturday, March 23rd from 10 AM to 9 PM. For additional information, please visit memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019