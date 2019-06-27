|
Jose S. Arruda
Jose Arruda, age 83, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on June 24, 2019, in Providence. Jose was born on March 15, 1936, in St. Michael, Azores, Portugal to the late Francisco and the late Etelvina (Silva) Arruda. He was the husband of the late Maria (Mello) Arruda.
Jose proudly served in the Portuguese Army before coming to the US. He worked as a landscaper for Boulevard Nurseries for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, both flowers and vegetables, often donating them to some of the local churches as well as family and friends.
Jose is survived by his daughter, Ann Cabral and her husband Paul of Portsmouth, his grandchildren John and Eric Mureddu, Ariana and Adam Cabral, and great-grandchildren Ethan and Addison Mureddu. He is also survived by his siblings, Eduardo Arruda, Antonio Arruda, Marie Medeiros, and Terry Arruda.
Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son Joseph Arruda, and daughter Maria Mureddu, his siblings, Joao Luiz Arruda, Adriana Roche, Jaime Arruda, and Lurdes Costa.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 1:00-3:00 PM, at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St, Portsmouth RI, with a prayer service to held at 2:30 PM.
His funeral and burial at St. Columba Cemetery, Brown's Lane, Middletown will be private.
Memorial donations in his memory may be made to: Hope Health Hospice Care, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
Condolences and additional information available at memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from June 27 to June 29, 2019