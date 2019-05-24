|
|
Joseph A. Matais
LTCR Joseph A. Matais USN Ret, 81, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on May 18, 2019, in Providence.
Joseph was born on July 9, 1937, in Johnstown, PA, to the late George Matais and the late Frances (Durdak) Matais. He was the husband of the late Nancy (Wheeler) Matais for 56 years.
Joseph was a graduate of the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. He spent 20 years in the U.S. Navy commissioned to the Navy Supply Corps. Upon retiring from the Navy he worked for various companies as a project manager in research and development.
Joseph is survived by his son, Thomas Matais of Tiverton, his daughter, Marie Ahmad and her husband Dr. Nadeem Ahmad of Hellertown, PA, his daughter, Jennifer Matais of Middletown, his grandchildren, Nancy Marie Matais, Benjamin Ahmad and Alex Ahmad, his great-grandchildren, Liam Joseph Matais Jayce Michael Watts and Keilan William Watts and his brothers, George and John Matais.
Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Murphy, Emma Malicki, and Anna Howie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 12:00 PM, in St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth.
Memorial donations in his memory may be made to: Catholic Charities USA, 2050 Ballenger Ave., Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314.
Published in Newport Daily News from May 24 to June 6, 2019