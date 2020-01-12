Home

Joseph A. Savage Jr.

Joseph A. Savage Jr. Obituary
Joseph A. Savage Jr.
Joseph A. Savage, Jr., of North Providence RI, formerly of Newport, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 10, 2020 after a brief illness.
Born in Newport, he was the son of the late Senator Joseph Savage and Lillian (Patterson) Savage.
Joe excelled in sports at Rogers High School, especially football, but also stood out in basketball and track. He loved to tell stories of these days with new friends and family, and always kept in touch with his former teammates, and lifelong friends in Newport.
After graduating from Rogers High School Class of 1965, he attended and graduated from Vandenberg AFB administrative school in California where he served four years in the US Air Force, honorably discharged in 1970.
He attended Roger Williams College in Providence and was a page at the general assembly for 2 sessions.
He leaves 2 daughters, Colleen Savage and Julianne Tyler of Newport, and 11 grandchildren, Christian, Kayla, Andre, Domenic, Danielle, William, DeAnna, Dakotah, Caylie, Desiree and Khloé, all of Newport, two sisters, Anne Ellingwood of Burbank, California, and Sharon Hughes (Stephen) a brother Thomas M. Savage (Donna) of Middletown RI, and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his former wife, Mary Lou (Bairos) formerly of Newport.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday, January 14, from 4:00-7:00 pm at O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, January 15 at St. Joseph's Church, corner of Broadway & Mann Ave, Newport at 9:30 AM. Burial will private.
Memorial donations may be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) by visiting www.donate.nami.org
For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020
