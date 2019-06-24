|
Joseph Charles Ponte, Sr.
Joseph Charles Ponte, Sr., 94, of Newport, RI, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019 at home. Joe was born in Bristol, RI to Manuel Ponte and Mary (Sousa) Ponte. He was the husband of the late Arlene Barbara (Christensen) Ponte for 68 years. Joe is survived by his son, Joseph C. Ponte, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth (Beth Gerrie) Ponte of Newport, his cherished granddaughters Capri and Angellina Ponte of Newport, his brother Anthony Ponte and wife Joan of Middletown, his sisters Mary Pinning and Phillis Garfield both of Florida, his nephew Steve Ponte and wife Gail of Middletown. Joe grew up in Middletown on the John Clarke Estate Endowment Farms, where he developed his hard work ethic and love for animals. He served in the Army on the USS Sandoval during WWII in the Philippines and upon his return he reenlisted in the Marine Reserves where he completed his military career as a Sergeant First Class. Joe worked as the General Manager for JT O'Connell in Bristol in a career spanning over 40 years, and was an active member of the Bristol Rotary Club. After his retirement, Joe enjoyed working at the Preservation Society, being outdoors and spending time with his granddaughters, who were the light of his life.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. A funeral service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11am at the Memorial Funeral Home. Burial and military honors will follow at North Burial Ground in Bristol. Donations to the of Rhode Island can be made in his name.
For more information, visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from June 24 to June 26, 2019