Joseph Cordeiro Jr.
57, of Newport, RI, passed away at home on March 20, 2020, with his family by his side.
Joseph was born in Providence, RI to Joseph Cordeiro Sr. and the late Barbara Fogerty. Joseph was the wife of Anne Cordeiro for 35 Years.
In addition to his wife and father, Joseph is survived by his children Thomas, David, Joseph, Crystal, Darlene, and Veronica Cordeiro. He also leaves his three brothers, three sisters, and nineteen grandchildren.
Services will be private. In lieu of public visitation, family and friends are encouraged to offer condolences for the loss of Joseph by signing the digital guestbook at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020