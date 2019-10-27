|
Joseph F. Lacerda
Joseph F. Lacerda, 85, of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019, at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, MA.
Joseph was born on December 16, 1933, in Newport, RI, to the late Joseph P. Lacerda and the late Mary (Bettencourt) Lacerda. He was the husband of the late Katherine T. (Augustus) Lacerda.
Joseph worked his whole life as a farmer. Originally a dairy farm started by his father Joseph P. Lacerda, Joseph went on to convert to a vegetable farm mainly focused on potatoes. Joseph became a supplier to potato chip companies and processors as well as many local restaurants and markets. Through the years and countless hours in the fields Joseph continued to build his business into what it is today. Upon retirement Joseph continued to work alongside his son until 2018.
Joseph is survived by his son, Joseph A. Lacerda and his wife Cynthia of Portsmouth, his daughter, Lori Lacerda of Portsmouth, his sisters, Lucy Mee and Dorothy Baccari, his grandchildren, William Connelly, Andrew Connelly, Carla Connelly, and Nicole Fisette, his great grandchildren, Grayson, Christian, Juliette, Brooke, Eamonn, Olivia, Sophia and Ryan and his longtime companion Sharon Voorhees.
Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Anthony, Henry and Francis Lacerda, his sisters, Mary Nunes and Belle Toner, and his grandson, Joseph Lacerda.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 10:00 AM at the Connors Funeral. His burial will follow at Trinity Cemetery, East Main Road, Portsmouth.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Portsmouth Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Wagon Fund, P.O. Box 806, Portsmouth, RI 02871.
Condolences and additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019