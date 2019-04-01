|
|
Joseph F. Perugini
Joseph Francis Perugini, 65, died peacefully at home in Glendale, Arizona on January 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Newport, Rhode Island on November 14, 1953 to the late Joseph F. and Mildred (O'Brien) Perugini, Joe was a proud member of the final graduating class at De La Salle Academy in Newport in 1972, and a graduate of Bryant University in 1976. Joe held a number of positions in internal audit in Massachusetts, North Carolina, and Virginia, before happily making Arizona his home and working for PetSmart and Cable One. Joe enjoyed the hot, sunny weather, cheering on the Patriots, traveling the country and, most of all, spending time with his family.
Joe was a kind, loving and patient man who handled life's challenges with strength, grace and dignity. Truly a special person, Joe left a warm and memorable impression on all he met. His life was centered around his beloved family and Joe will be greatly missed by his devoted wife of 37 years, Barbara; his loving children, Kyle (Victoria), Todd, Kayla, and his sweet granddaughter Gwynevere, with another granddaughter on the way, as well as a host of good friends.
Private services were held for the family in Phoenix, Arizona.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 6, 2019