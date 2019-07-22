|
Alexander Joseph Gair,
USMC, Ret.
Alexander Joseph Gair, USMC Ret. 90, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was the husband of Beverly Jean (Brow) Gair. Born in Springfield, MA on April 6, 1929, he was the son of the late Ernest and Marie (Vocesky) Gair. Mr. Gair served in the United States Marines for 20 years, serving in the Korean War, retiring in 1966. He also worked for 23 years at Clements Market and for 20 years at the Naval Fire Department. He was a member of 1st Presbyterian Church in Newport and had been a 16 year volunteer with the church soup kitchen. He was a 50 years member of the Masonic Lodge in Maine and a member of the order of the Eastern Star. Mr. Gair was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved camping and snowmobiling. Besides his wife of 67 years, he is survived by his daughters, Janet Ann Gair of Tiverton, RI and Sandra Jean D'Entremont and her husband Robert of Barrington, NH, his grandchildren, Justin Gair Finnegan and his wife Charlotte, Alexandra Carignan and her husband Steve, Jennifer Kincaid and her husband Ethan and Ashley Richard and her husband Chris and his six great grandchildren Jordan Botelho, Tyler Carignan, Kirsten Kincaid, Caden Finnegan, Lily Kincaid and Jocelyn Finnegan. Funeral Services were held Monday July 22, 2019 in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.
Burial will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 or to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172 Condolences, information and directions available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from July 22 to July 24, 2019