Joseph H. Silveria, Jr.
Joseph H. Silveria, Jr. age 86, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away unexpectedly on September 10, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River. He was the husband of Jane (Popple) Silveria.
Joseph was born on June 2nd 1933 in New Bedford, MA to Joseph H. Silveria and Rose (Bartlett) Silveria.
Joe grew up in Newport and graduated from De La Salle Academy in 1951. He began work at a young age, working for the Newport Daily News. He served in the US Army for two years, and was stationed in Iceland. He then worked with his father at Phelan Florist on Chapel Street, and later at Martin's Liquor Store on the "Point". He soon began a career with the Postal Service and worked as both a carrier and operations manager for over 30 years. After retirement from the Post Office he became a driver for Salve Regina University, a job he loved for 22 years. In his spare time, he was an avid hunter, an enthusiastic coin collector, and he enjoyed softball, both playing on the Post Office team and coaching the Point Hummers. He and Jane enjoyed spending time at their camp in Vermont where they often went looking for wildlife.
Joseph is survived by his wife Jane Silveria, his children Sandra Mara and her husband Leo of Richmond, RI, Peter Silveria and his wife Beth of Newport, RI, Robert Silveria of Newport, RI, Susan Bagley and her husband Mike of Kissimmee, FL, Kenneth Silveria and his wife Donna of Middletown, RI, Melissa Turner and her husband Kelly of Newport, RI, Lynda Noury and her husband Jay of Coventry, CT, and Step Son Jimmy Maigler of Newport, RI. He is also survived by a brother Edmund Silveria, his wife Mary and a sister Diane Silveria, both of Portsmouth, RI and 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held Sunday September, 15 2019 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. A Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019