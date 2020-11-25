Joseph Tremblay
Joe Tremblay, a well-known Newport sports fan, who, for decades never missed a game at Cardines Field, had a remarkable record predicting sporting events and interviewed some of America's greatest athletes including Ted Williams and Arthur Ashe, died Sunday at the age of 73. He had recently recovered from a serious fall when it was learned that he suffered from advanced pancreatic cancer.
Afflicted early in life with both Cerebral Palsy and Epilepsy, Joe overcame his physical adversities and went on to great accomplishment thanks to the James L. Maher Center, where he thrived at summer camps as a child and learned the job skills that secured him employment at a number of Newport institutions over the next five decades, including the Sheraton Islander, now Gurney's, The Treadway Resort & Marina, and the YMCA. He also worked for many years in the Ney Hall Galley at The Naval Health Clinic.
Joe's love of sports came from his parents, the late Rita and Joseph Tremblay, who first lived on Congdon Avenue and coached a Little League team, "The Point Section," for which Joe played shortstop at the age of eight in 1955. Two years later Joe also became a loyal member of "The Ancient Mariners," fife and drum corps. Later, at Thompson Junior High he co-managed the football, basketball and baseball teams.
In 1961 at the age of 14, he was photographed with his mother Rita cheering President and Mrs. Kennedy leaving St. Mary's Church. It was featured in the brochure for "Return to Camelot," the church's permanent exhibit 2017 and at the time Joe was interviewed by WJAR-TV.
Over the years He became a fixture in every major Newport parade, often walking in the front line with mayors, congressmen, senators and governors. In 1968, Joe was attending The Beacon Hill Day Camp for developmentally disabled youngsters. When legendary folk singer Joan Baez, then performing at The Folk Festival, visited she singled him out for a dance.
In 1986, the late Providence Journal sportswriter Bob Leddy did a piece on Joe which began, "Joe Tremblay is a sports buff who not only goes to games but predicts them as well. He's been forecasting outcomes of Aquidneck Island sport events since the early 1970's. By his own count Tremblay has made 13,363 predictions (and) of that 9,147 have been correct for a 68 percent accuracy rate."
Using his own tape recorder, J0e would track down sports greats visiting the city. The highlight came in 1978 when he did an extensive interview with Ted William as "the Splendid Splinter" visited Crest Farms on Broadway. Later, when Joe heard that Yogi Berra would be at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket to watch his son play, he got him on tape before any of the professional sportscasters.
Joseph Francis Tremblay was born on July 29th, 1947. In 1960 he moved with his parents to 9 Calvert Street. Since his retirement eight years ago he made daily walks down Broadway where he would talk sports at different shops and restaurants. In recent years he'd become a fixture at The Fifth Element, where he will be missed.
He is survived by his maternal first cousins: Sheila Tyler and her husband Harlen Tyler, of Newport, Mary Lance and her husband Ben Daitz of Corrales, NM, and Peter Lance of Santa Barbara, CA, as well as his paternal first cousins, Carol Cote of St. Louis, MO and Susan Ramos and her husband Donald of Washington State.
The wake will be Saturday, November 28th at Memorial Funeral Home from 2:00 to 4:30 pm. Burial will be private. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Joe's name to The Maher Center at mahercenter.org/donate