Joseph W. Northrup
Joseph W. Northrup, age 68, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly on September 23, 2019.
Joseph was born in Newport, RI to the late Bernard H. and Mary (Lynch) Northrup. He grew up in Newport and was a 1968 graduate of Rogers High School. He served in the US Army for 3 years during the Viet Nam War. He began a career at Newport Shipyard, working with his brother Stephen. He enjoyed working as a designer and draftsman at the Shipyard and enjoyed the connection to the ocean that working on the waterfront provided. He later took a position with the Newport Water Department, where he spent many years. Joe loved to be near the ocean, scuba diving or a simple ride around the drive to Brenton Point. He also had a unique connection to animals. He was often found sneaking snacks to animals around the island.
Joseph is survived by his companion of 23 years, Mary Fitzgerald of Middletown, a sister Mary Ann Otto of Avon, Indiana, and two daughters Melissa Medieros and Kristen Northrup.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Stephen Northrup of Jamestown and Paul Northrup of Tiverton.
A celebration of life will be announced.
Online tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 27 to Oct. 12, 2019