Josephine Fields
Josephine Fields of Newport,RI passed away peacefully at the Grand Islander Nursing Home on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the age of 95 surrounded by her family and friends.
Born on August 26, 1923 in Newport, RI. Josephine was the daughter of the late Martin and Josephine (Monteiro)Antone both of Fogo, Cape Verde. Josephine grew up on Kingston Ave in Newport. She attended Newport Schools. She worked at the Naval Hospital and many years at Hurley's Lounge as a cocktail waitress. After she retired her interest were mainly family and neighborhood friends. Her home was always open for those to stop by and visit. She loved to cook for everyone whether it be Portuguese dishes or soul food. Everyone was welcome! Even cookies for the neighborhood children.
She is survived by her children Barbara Jenkins of Middletown, RI, Shelton Fields of Dallas, TX, and Robert Fields of Newport,RI and sister in law Mary Lou Antone of Newport, RI. She's preceded in death by her son Theodore Swetnam, six brothers, John Antone (1931), Francis Antone (1965), Joseph Antone (2002), Albert Antone (2016), Martin Antone (2017), and Manuel Antone (2019) and her sister Marie Hines, (2014).
Calling hours will be held at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway in Newport, 9:00am-11:00am on Thursday August 15, 2019. A funeral service will be held immediately following calling hours at Memorial Funeral Home at 11:00am. Burial will take place at Newport Memorial Park following her services.
More information is available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019