Judith Hedgcorth
Judith Anne (Ryan) Hedgcorth, age 78, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, passed away on October 14, 2019.
Judith was born in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, one of ten children to Joseph Woodrow Ryan and Mary Anne (Pierce) Ryan. She grew up in Dorchester, MA and began her working career at the Federal Reserve in the drafting department. Judith Anne Ryan married William Dean Hedgcorth on October 15, 1959 and they raised their family in Middletown, RI during his Navy career. After retiring from the Navy, the family moved to Portsmouth, RI. After the children were older, Judith returned to the workforce as a mechanical engineer for Transcom in Middletown then worked with her husband in their electronics business, E-tronics in Portsmouth. The family moved to Tiverton in 1991. She has always been active in church life, St Matthews in Dorchester, St Lucy's in Middletown, St Barnabas in Portsmouth, and most recently at Holy Ghost Church in Tiverton.
Judith is survived by her children Mary Anne Crittenden of RI, Raymond and Kimberly Hedgcorth of OH, William Hedgcorth Jr. of RI, Christopher and Christine Hedgcorth of NC, Linda and Michael Miranda of RI, and Matthew and Nanci Hedgcorth of MA. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Michael, Meredith, Hayden, Gregory, Joseph, Amber, Ryan, Analiese, Elena, Crystal, Joshua, and Kayla, and her great-grandchildren; Annabelle, Sebastian, Ashleigh, Elias, Isaac, Jesse, and Carleigh. She leaves five siblings, David, James and Robert Ryan, Ellen MacNeil and Joanne Evans.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Hedgcorth, Sr., her siblings Harvey and Gordon Ryan, Linda Hennebury and Margaret Ryan.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 25 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd, Portsmouth.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at Holy Ghost Church, 311 Hooper Street, Tiverton, RI. Burial will follow in Newport Memorial Park, Middletown, RI.
Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 2050 Ballenger Ave, Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314 or to Hope for the Warriors, 55 Water St., Concourse Level, New York, NY 10041.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24, 2019