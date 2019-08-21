|
Judith L. Reyes
died peacefully on August 10th, 2019 in Middletown, R.I. Born in Woonsocket, R.I. to Reginald and Mabel (Branconnier) Peloquin. She is predeceased by her brother Richard Peloquin, and sister Lorraine Peloquin. She is survived by her brother Roger and wife Lorraine Peloquin, four children, Rhonda and husband Jeffrey Diggs, Robin and husband William Newberry, Ronnie and wife Jill Reyes, and Reynaldo and wife Tami Reyes, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, niece and nephews. Services are private
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019