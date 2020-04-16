|
Judith Lee (Roche) Knoth
Judith Lee (Roche) Knoth, 76, passed away on April 11, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1943, to Edmund and Germaine (Bliss) Roche in Newport, RI. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1961. Judy married Joseph Laliberte, of Middletown, RI, in 1966. She married Robert Knoth of Long Beach, CA in 1996. She is survived by two sons, Matthew Laliberte, of Largo, FL and David Laliberte, of Van Nuys, CA. She also leaves 3 sisters, Barbara Foley of Largo, FL, Joanne Russell of Palm Harbor, FL, Germaine Burgett of Bradenton, FL and a brother, Edmund Roche of Middletown, RI and several nieces and nephews. After moving to Florida in 1973, Judy earned an Associates Degree from SPJC. She was employed by Better Business Forms and later owned and operated A-1 Cleaning Services in Largo, FL. She retired as a Paraprofessional from Pinellas County School System. Judy was a friend of Bill W for 35 years. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Judy will be missed by her family, her many friends and her cats, Jack and Jill.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 20, 2020