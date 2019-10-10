Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith "Judy" Perez


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith "Judy" Perez Obituary
Judith "Judy" Perez
Judith "Judy" Perez, 57, of Newport, RI was called home on Sunday October 6th, 2019 in Providence.
She was the daughter of the late Ruben F. Erausquin & Iris M. Erausquin, Judy was known as a strong, beautiful, funny, fearless & independent "tough cookie" as well as a great mother & exceptional "Nana" to her grandbabies. Judy is predeceased by her father Ruben F. Erausquin, mother Cindy McGaughey, sister Iris "Sweet Pea" Neves, nephew Jordan Neves, and aunt Maria Perrata of Queens, NY. Besides her mother, Judy is survived by her children Miguel Perez & his wife Ashley, Evan Perez, and Alexcia Lee. Her grandchildren Aliyah, Eric, Aniyah & Angeli. She also leaves her brother Ruben Erausquin Jr. and sisters Jaequelyn McGaughey and Nicole McGaughey. She was the longtime companion of Sean Skipper Sr.
Calling hours will be Saturday October 12th from 4pm -8pm at Memorial Funeral Home in Newport, A Prayer service will be held at 6:00pm on Saturday, as well.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now