Judith "Judy" Perez
Judith "Judy" Perez, 57, of Newport, RI was called home on Sunday October 6th, 2019 in Providence.
She was the daughter of the late Ruben F. Erausquin & Iris M. Erausquin, Judy was known as a strong, beautiful, funny, fearless & independent "tough cookie" as well as a great mother & exceptional "Nana" to her grandbabies. Judy is predeceased by her father Ruben F. Erausquin, mother Cindy McGaughey, sister Iris "Sweet Pea" Neves, nephew Jordan Neves, and aunt Maria Perrata of Queens, NY. Besides her mother, Judy is survived by her children Miguel Perez & his wife Ashley, Evan Perez, and Alexcia Lee. Her grandchildren Aliyah, Eric, Aniyah & Angeli. She also leaves her brother Ruben Erausquin Jr. and sisters Jaequelyn McGaughey and Nicole McGaughey. She was the longtime companion of Sean Skipper Sr.
Calling hours will be Saturday October 12th from 4pm -8pm at Memorial Funeral Home in Newport, A Prayer service will be held at 6:00pm on Saturday, as well.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019