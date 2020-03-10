|
|
Julia B. Ferreira
Julia B. Ferreira, age 81, of Somerset, Massachusetts, passed away on March 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Noel G. "Skip" Ferreira.
Julia was born in Newport, RI to John B. and Mary M. Silvia. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1956. In 1962 she married Noel G. Ferreira and they resided in Somerset, MA.
Julia was a homemaker, NASCAR and NFL fan and avid reader. She enjoyed knitting and cross stitch and the company of her beloved dog Buffy.
Julia is survived by her sister Priscilla S. Nunes of Zephyrhills, FL and her nieces and nephew, Cathy McLeish (Scott), Cynthia Sullivan (Brian), Christina Silvia (David), and Joseph Medeiros III (Dana) and several great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her close friend Mrs. June Truver for her caring support and help during this difficult time.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 9:30 AM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Burial will be private.
Memorial donations in Julia's memory may be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown RI 02842.
Online tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 16, 2020