1/1
Julie Koster
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julie Koster
Julie A. Koster, 69, of Coventry, RI, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 7, 2020.
Julie was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Frank and Julie Kane. Julie was the wife of Thomas Koster for 49 years.
In addition to her husband, Julie is survived by her son Michael T Koster, his wife Jacqueline L Koster of West Greenwich, and her two loving grandchildren children Emily and Andrew Koster.
Julie was a resident of Middletown for 28 years and a parishioner of St. Lucy's Church during that time. Julie and her husband recently took a two-year vacation in the smokey mountains of Tennessee making many friends and enjoying new experiences before returning to Rhode Island to spend time with her two grandchildren who lovingly call her Mema. Julie will be missed by all who know her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Frank Kane.
Services will be private.
Memorial donations can be made to The Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Jul. 12 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved