1/1
Justine M. Wesner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Justine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Justine M. Wesner
Justine M. Wesner, 77, of Portsmouth, RI passed away on Tuesday, December 1st.
Justine was born in New York, NY to Edmund Iwaszczuk and Helen (Polkosnik) Iwaszczuk. She grew up in New York City and New Jersey and worked as a young woman at the Picatinny Arsenal. Upon her marriage she soon settled in Portsmouth, RI where she spent her life dedicated to her family. Justine was always active with her kids activities. She also spent many hours expressing her artistic talents with pottery and watercolors.
Justine is survived by three sons David Wesner of Newport, Andrew Wesner of Middletown, and Nick Wesner of Phoenix, AZ, her brother Thomas Iwaszczuk of Topsail Island, NC and a grandson Ezekiel.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, anticipated to be early spring 2021. Additional information at memorialfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved