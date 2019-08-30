|
Karen Louise Ricci
Karen Louise (Connelly) Ricci, 78, died peacefully with her loving family at her side on Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was the wife of Anthony F. Ricci. She was the daughter of the late Neil Connelly and Margaret (Gorman) Connolly. After her mother's death, she was also raised by her stepmother, the late Frances (Baumann) Connolly. Karen was a graduate of St. Xavier Academy in 1959 and Salve Regina College in 1963. She taught Grades 3 and 4 for 30 years in the town of Portsmouth. In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by their precious children, Scott Ricci and his companion Lisa, Penelope Ricci and her companion Angelo Padula, and Kristin Allain and her husband John.
She also leaves her grandsons Tommy, Matthew, Christopher, Zachary and Danny, her brothers-in-law Theodore Feurer and Thomas E. Ricci.
She was predeceased by their children, Margaret Henley and Christopher Ricci, also her sister-in-law Marie O'Brien. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Entombment will follow at Newport Memorial Park, Middletown. Donations in her memory may be made to the Robert Potter League for Animals, PO Box 412, Newport, RI 02840
