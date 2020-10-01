1/1
Karen M. Vinci
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen M. Vinci
Karen M. Vinci, 56, of Bristol, passed away on September 25, 2020, in Newport Hospital.
She was the wife of Kerri J. Vinci-Brightman.
Born in Revere, MA, she was the beloved daughter of Harry and Barbara (Lundgren) Vinci of Port Charlotte, FL.
Karen worked as a videographer where her job took her to Europe for filming. She was a Market Manager for Cardinal Health Care. Her life's interests were scuba diving, parasailing, surfing and biking. She had a passion for rescue animals and would take them on visits to area nursing homes while she delivered gourmet meals.
Besides her wife and parents, Karen leaves her loving brother, Paul H. Vinci, Jr., of Taunton, MA. She also leaves her two beloved rescue dogs Penny and Chip.
Services for Karen will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Robert Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.
For additional information, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved