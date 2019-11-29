|
Katharina Barry
Katharina (Waetjen) Barry, a long-time resident of Cliff Avenue in Newport, passed away on November 27, 2019 after an extended illness.
She was born on March 31, 1936 in Berlin, Germany, the oldest daughter of Eduard Waetjen and Irene (Sarre) Waetjen. Both her father and her aunt Marie-Louise "Puppi" Sarre were active members of the German Resistance, and in 1943 her family fled Germany and settled in Ascona, Switzerland, a lakeside town close to the Italian border.
In the late 1940s and early 1950s, Katharina attended the Horace Greeley School in Chappaqua, New York and the Schule Schloss Salem in Southern Germany. She met her late husband, Newport native Robert E. Barry, when they were both students at the School of Applied Art in Zurich, Switzerland, and they married in December 1958.
The couple lived in Ascona, Switzerland, Munich, Germany, Riverton, New Jersey and San Juan, Puerto Rico before establishing residence in Newport in 1963. Katharina became a U.S. citizen and was an active member of Channing Church for many years, where she volunteered and formed life-long friendships. She also took a keen interest in current events and politics, and worked on local election campaigns in the 1960s and 1970s.
Katharina had a great appreciation for nature and Newport's coastline and beaches, and she enjoyed applying her artistic eye to gardening. She often accompanied her beloved dogs Danny, Shane, Morse and Quinn on hikes along the Cliff Walk, Ledge Road and the Ocean Drive.
Katharina is survived by her son John E. Barry of La Jolla, California, daughter-in-law Chieko and granddaughter Erica, her son Christopher L. Barry of Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, her sisters Elena Kahle and Maria Preuss of Hamburg, Germany, and many nieces and nephews.
Katharina's family extends their deep gratitude to the many friends and caregivers who supported her in recent years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in her memory be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, R.I. 02842.
A memorial observance will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019