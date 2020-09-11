1/1
Katherine L. Strack
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine L. Strack
Katherine L. Strack, 87, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away at Newport Hospital on September 6th.
Katherine was born in Newport, RI to the late Raymond Bryer and Catherine (Downes) Bryer. She was the wife of the late William L. Strack.
Katherine is survived by her three children, Margaret S. Smith of Portsmouth, William L. Strack of Newport, and James R. Strack of Portsmouth and her granddaughter Megen Smith of Concord, California. She also left behind many nieces, nephews and friends.
Katherine graduated from St. Catherine's Academy. Her crowning achievement was winning the French award during her time there. After school, she went on to a long career at the Surface Warfare Officer School. She retired after 28 years. Katherine worked in the administration where she loved the people. In her spare time, she enjoyed her shopping excursions with her daughter and granddaughter. They took many trips to Boston and New York City. Another one of her favorite activities was going to Gooseberry Beach in the days of summer.
Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Strack, and her parents, Raymond and Catherine Bryer.
Services for Katherine will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude at https://www.stjude.org/.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved