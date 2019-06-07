|
Kathleen Arnold
Mrs. Kathleen Arnold, age 75, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on June 5, 2019. Kathleen was born in Newport, Rhode Island, on October 29, 1943. She was the daughter of Joseph P. Watterson, Catherine "Kay" (Bradley) Watterson Kane and Bernard J. Kane. Kathleen married Michael H. Arnold in Newport, Rhode Island at Saint Joseph's Church. Kathleen is survived by her children, Michael C. Arnold and wife Beth A. Lorenz of Newport, Ellen Kate Downing and her husband James Downing of Portsmouth and Timothy B. Arnold and his wife Mari Arnold of Rome, Georgia. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jack Downing, Alexandra Arnold, Sean Arnold and her grand-dog Mclovin.
Kathleen graduated from Saint Catherine's Academy in 1961 and from the Newport Hospital School of Nursing in 1964, graduating as a Registered Nurse. Kathleen also graduated from Salve Regina University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. Kathleen started her career working in the emergency room at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and later worked in labor and delivery at the Newport Hospital. Kathleen also worked as a nurse in the Newport School system and various local long-term care facilities. In Kathleen's spare time she enjoyed Easton's Beach in the summer with family and friends, gardening and participating in road races, including the Newport Marathon. Kathy was known for her quirky personality and infectious laugh. Kathleen was proud of her Irish Heritage and was often heard singing Irish folk songs.
In addition to her children and grandchildren, she leaves her brothers J. Bradley Watterson (Sharon) of Portsmouth, Bernard Kane (Jeanne) of Middletown, Phillip Kane of Newport, sister Maura Thomas (Jason) of North Kingston and sister-in-law Deborah Watterson of Pascoag. Kathleen is preceded in death by her beloved brother Kevin J. Watterson. She also leaves devoted lifelong friends Evelyn Cayer of Middletown and JoAnn Mullaney of Newport, along with many nieces and nephews. Kathleen's family wishes to thank the John Clarke Nursing Home staff for providing excellent care and loving support over the years. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the John Clarke activity program at 600 Valley Rd, Middletown RI. Calling hours will be held, Tuesday June 11, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Connors Funeral Home. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from June 7 to June 10, 2019