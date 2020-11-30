Kathleen E. Karl
Kathleen E. Karl, 64, of Narragansett, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. She was the wife of her beloved late husband, William (Bub) Winthrop Karl. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of William O'Connor (of Florida) and Lucy (White) O'Connor (of Newport, RI). Kathy was a vivacious and exceptionally kind woman, with a sensitivity driven by a humble connection to her spirituality and sense of morality and ethics. Kathy's intellect was keen and quick, and as a champion of women's rights and an attorney, she fought tirelessly and often charitably for families in conflict and challenge. She attended Simmons College, Clarke University, University of Rhode Island as well as University of Connecticut School of Law. After earning her Juris Doctor degree Mrs. Karl went on to pursue her career as an attorney for many years, even owning her own family law practice before retiring. As a dear wife, friend, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, sister, and godmother, she generously gave her love and brought a sense of light, endearment, and specialness to each who were blessed by her part in their life. Kathy had a joyous sense of tradition and fun, often shared at holidays and seasonal gatherings with Bill and his sisters, mother, and family, her friends, and her sister's families. She and Bill shared a special connection that carried her through her years since his passing in 2006. Kathleen was compassionate, kind and caring. She was strong with a wonderful sense of humor even in her last days on this Earth. Kathy was a ray of sunshine to everyone that had the greatest pleasure to have known her. Her laughter, beauty and love will be remembered joyfully even in the sorrow of her loss. Kathy is survived by her sister, Janice Dubois, nephews David and Michael and families of Wakefield, RI, her sisters-in-laws Beverly Christenson (of Massachusetts), Ruth Karl (of Texas), and Marilee Karl (of France) and many nieces and nephews, and godchildren. Kathy had innumerous friends, some who were blessed to have shared her journey for over forty years. Kathy's friendship will be forever cherished by her long-time friends Cynthia Perrone, Dymphna and James Moore, Tina Griffin, and Marian Hartblay. Kathy is predeceased by her husband William W. Karl (originally of Lunenburg, MA), their son Charles W. Karl, her sister Diane Hines (of Newport), and sister-in-law Elizabeth Knowles in 2020 (of Texas). A remote service to celebrate Kathy's life will be held on Wednesday, December 2 at 6:00 p.m. led by Pastor Fredrick M. Craig, Sr. of Solid Rock Church in Providence, Rhode Island. The zoom link to the service is: https://www.google.com/url?q=https://brown.zoom.us/j/9242579855&sa=D&source=calendar&ust=1607118136185000&usg=AOvVaw2ivG82wzg6BrXsAR33-CWU
. William W. Karl's music, including "A Prayer for Peace" will usher her home. Kathy's ashes will be interred in a private service next Spring where she will be laid to rest with her husband Bill and baby Charles in Lunenburg, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
