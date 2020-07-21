Kevin & family, I have had the pleasure of meeting Kathy at Agreen Valley CC. All the ladies always hoped that a Kathy would assist with the a ladies Member Guest with her talent in turning out great decorations. Green Valley was the envy of most a member Guests tournaments held at various courses. Her talent & creativity was beyond approach. We here at GV will miss her ingenuity, her humble personality & her kindness . I will miss her friendship & love that she has shown throughout the years. She was such a lovely lady with & will be missed dearly.



