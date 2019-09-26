|
|
Kathleen M. Lawton
Kathleen Margaret Lawton, 74, of Newport, died Monday, September 23, 2019 at her home in Portsmouth, RI. She was the wife of 48 years to the late John Philip Lawton.
Born in Newport, RI on January 2nd, 1945, she was the daughter of the late William and Teresa (Ambrogia) Burns. Kathleen grew up in Newport and graduated Rogers High School in 1963.
Kathleen is survived by her siblings: Bill Burns of Newport, Elizabeth Burns Barbarow of Bucksport, Maine, Terry Burns of Newport, and Brian Burns of Newport.
Besides her siblings Kathleen's three children also survive her: John and his wife Helena of Durham, NC, Kevin and his wife Sari and daughter Abby of Fishers, IN, and Brian and his wife Siny of Bergenfield, NJ.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 11AM-1 PM in the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Potter League for Animals, PO Box 412, Newport, RI 02840.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019