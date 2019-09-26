Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport
465 Spring St.
Newport, RI 02840
401-846-0932
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Lawton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen M. Lawton


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen M. Lawton Obituary
Kathleen M. Lawton
Kathleen Margaret Lawton, 74, of Newport, died Monday, September 23, 2019 at her home in Portsmouth, RI. She was the wife of 48 years to the late John Philip Lawton.
Born in Newport, RI on January 2nd, 1945, she was the daughter of the late William and Teresa (Ambrogia) Burns. Kathleen grew up in Newport and graduated Rogers High School in 1963.
Kathleen is survived by her siblings: Bill Burns of Newport, Elizabeth Burns Barbarow of Bucksport, Maine, Terry Burns of Newport, and Brian Burns of Newport.
Besides her siblings Kathleen's three children also survive her: John and his wife Helena of Durham, NC, Kevin and his wife Sari and daughter Abby of Fishers, IN, and Brian and his wife Siny of Bergenfield, NJ.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 11AM-1 PM in the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Potter League for Animals, PO Box 412, Newport, RI 02840.
For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now