Kathleen M. Melvin
1929 - 2020
Kathleen M. (Costello) Melvin, 91, of Portsmouth, RI passed away peacefully in Middletown, RI on Saturday October 31, 2020. She was the wife of the late CDR. Virgil M. Melvin, USN Retired.
Born in Boston, MA she was the daughter of the late Delia (Curley) and James Costello.
Kathleen was a very active member of her community. She was a member of the Democratic Party in Portsmouth and served on the Portsmouth Zoning Board for some time. Kathleen loved children and was a member of the Portsmouth School Committee. She was also a member of the Drug Prevention Coalition. Kathleen also loved the Portsmouth and Bristol communities and especially Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. She also had great admiration and love for her neighbors in Pocasset Heights Portsmouth, RI. She was a soccer fan, liked to travel later in life, including a trip to Rome for a mass celebrated by the Pope, she was very patriotic and proud of her Irish heritage.
Kathleen is survived by her two children: James B. Melvin (Stephanie) and Eileen M. Brown (Lou); her nine grandchildren: Amy MacTaggart (Philip), Steven Melvin, Michael Melvin, Alison Brown, Kyle Brown, Gabriel Brown, Nicholas Brown, Mia Brown, Elaina Brown; and her sisters Jeanne Derwin and Eileen McKinnon (John); and many friends and associates.
In death, Kathleen is reunited with her beloved husband Virgil and her parents.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at 10 AM inside Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 141 State Street, Bristol, RI. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her name can be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 141 State Street, Bristol, RI.
For obituary, online condolences, and directions please visit www.sansonefuneralhome.com

Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
