KATHLEEN M. RANDALL
Kathleen M. (Gavin) Randall, age 72 of Taunton, passed away on June 18, 2019 at Country Center for Health & Rehabilitation in Newburyport, MA, with her loving family by her side.
Kathy was born in Albany, NY, a daughter of the late Captain James and Gertrude (Newman) Gavin.
Before retiring, Kathy was a Registered Nurse for over forty years. She graduated from St. Catherine's Academy in Newport, R.I. Hospital School of Nursing in Providence, and Curry College in Milton, MA.
She was a loving and caring person who was devoted to her family and friends and cherished time spent with them. Kathy was a true lover of music, and enjoyed playing the guitar and singing.
She was the loving mother of Juliette Randall of East Taunton and Dylan Randall of Georgetown, MA, grandmother of Ella and Lilah Randall. Kathy was also the sister of Jim (Nancy) Gavin of Florida, Kevin (Cindy) Gavin of Portsmouth, Judy (Gerry) Gleason of Charlestown, and Karen Gavin of Middletown.
Kathy's funeral will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 9 am followed by a funeral service at 10 am in the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Mary's Square) Taunton. Interment will follow in Cedar Knoll Cemetery, East Taunton.
Visiting hours will be held in the Silva Funeral Home on Sunday, June 23rd from 2 to 5 pm.
(Additional parking with handicap access is located on the north side of the funeral home.)
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts made to; the in Kathy's memory, would be deeply appreciated.
Published in Newport Daily News from June 20 to June 22, 2019