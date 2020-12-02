Kathleen Nuala Faerber Cross

Kathleen Cross left this earth on November 22, 2020 surrounded by love. She will be missed deeply by those who knew her, for those that didn't...you missed out. Kathleen was born January 20, 1943 to Judge Matthew Faerber and Katherine "Kay" Foley. At the time of her birth her father was serving in Egypt. She grew up in Newport and attended St. Catherine's. After graduating high school, Kathleen joined the Sisters of St. Joseph in Springfield, MA and graduated from Our Lady of the Elms College. She taught school for many years before leaving the convent and returning to Newport. Kathleen married John Cross of Newport and they lived throughout California for the next ten years. She returned to Newport in 1978 and lived there until 2012. She was the Director of Early Intervention in Newport for more than 25 years. She had also been a Manager at Looking Upwards and loved working with people with disabilities. She started and ran her own travel program for the disabled for many years. Kathleen travelled all over the world and enjoyed visiting countires where women's rights were a challenge. With her best friend Sally Brown, they travelled to places like Israel, Egypt and South Africa. In 2012, Kathleen moved to Northern California and lived with her daughter and grandson. She again travelled extensiveley driving across country six times. Kathleen leaves a daughter, Brigid, and grandson, Xavier, of California. She also leaves a sister, Maureen Ripa, of Florida and a brother, Matthew Faerber of Portsmouth. She leaves many, many friends and Sisters of Saint Joseph whom she loved very much. In lieu of donations or flowers, do something kind or caring for someone in need. Kathleen spread joy and light wherever she went and by doing the same you will celebrate her memory.



