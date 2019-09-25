|
Kathleen Sheehan
Kathleen Sheehan, 81, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at Newport Hospital on September 23, 2019, surrounded by family.
Kathleen "Kay" was born in Newport to the late William E. Burke and Gertrude (Horan) Burke. She was the dedicated wife of Paul R. Sheehan, and they enjoyed 57 years of marriage, love, and family together at their home in Newport.
A true matriarch of a large Newport family, Kay is survived by her husband, Paul Sheehan, their children, Catherine Sheehan-McManis and husband Christopher of Portsmouth, Julia Sheehan-Sweeney and husband Patrick of Portsmouth and Paul Sheehan, Jr., of Newport. She also leaves her four grandchildren, Samantha J. Sheehan and husband Matthew DelRoss, Mary C. Sweeney, Christopher M. McManis, and Michael P. McManis, her brother, Robert E. Burke and wife Cheryl Burke, of Brunswick, OH, sister-in-law Anne Burke of Middletown, RI, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Kathleen was predeceased by her brother, Michael W. Burke, and three sisters, Mary Ann Dinnegan, Jane Williams, and Barbara Harrington.
Kay was a graduate of Roger's High School class of 1957 and was proud to have worked in her community nearly all her life, her first job was as a soda jerk at Liggett's in Newport. Later she worked at INBANK, then Fleet, on Bellevue Avenue, and for Newport Rx on Broadway. She served as troop leader for Girl Scout's troop #636, as a catechism teacher at St. Joseph's Church, and as a member and former President of the Mosaic Club of Newport County, a charitable organization that raises funds for community members in need. She volunteered for Visitors in Newport Education (VINE), which led to her career as a Teacher's Aid in Mrs. Murphy's Kindergarten classroom at Sheffield School in Newport, a job that she barely regarded as work and enjoyed until her retirement.
Kay lived a simple life with great humor, and was truly committed to her family, friends and the community of Newport. She loved days spent at first beach, sitting by her pool, trips to Frosty Freez, reading murder mysteries, family vacations in their antique cars, friday night dinner at the Handy, sessions at the Fastnet, watching the Red Sox or Tom Brady, and any time spent with her Grandchildren – in no particular order. Kay made fast friends everywhere she went, and invested deeply in life-long friendships with Betty Ann Murphy, Mary Carlisle, Patricia Titus, Doris Donovan, and others. She will be greatly missed by so many.
Her family would like to extend the sincerest gratitude to the incredible staff of Nurses, Doctors, and caregivers at Newport Hospital – particularly those on the fourth floor and in the Intensive Care Unit – who cared for Kay and her family with unwavering professionalism and compassion in her final days.
Calling hours will be held Friday, September 27th, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
Funeral services will continue the following morning at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph's Church, Broadway and Mann Ave, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery in Middletown.
Memorial donations may be made to The Mosaic Club of Newport County; Attn. Debra Berdi, 22 Homestead Place, Middletown RI, 02840.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019