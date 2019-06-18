|
Keilan Watts
four months old, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Keilan was born in Newport, RI to Nancy Matais and Matthew Watts.
Keilan is survived by his parents, Nancy Matais and Matthew Watts, his two brothers, Jayce Watts and Liam Matais, and his guardian Tia Anderson. Keilan will be greatly missed by his big family that consisted of Matais, Watts, and Anderson.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019, from at 11:00 AM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport RI. Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park in Middletown, Rhode Island.
Published in Newport Daily News from June 18 to June 19, 2019
