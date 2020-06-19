Kevin Eldwin Boyce Jr.
KEVIN ELDWIN BOYCE JR.
of Fall River, a man who brought music into the lives of those he touched, passed away on June 11, 2020 at the age of 41 in Providence, Rhode Island.
Kevin is survived by his mother Patricia E. Boyce, father Kevin E. Boyce Sr., sister Tianna E. Boyce-Buiel, brother in law William Duff, wife Lauri Voss-Boyce, children Vanessa Bruesewitz, Mercedes Monteiro, Jaekwon Oliver, Kevin E. Boyce III, Jillian Boyce and Edwin Vazquez, step-daughter Teresa Mello, grandchildren Amina, Dereck, Mileah, Calvin and Camrin, nephews Dante, Declin and nieces Teylin, Audri, Alexis and Willow, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many more loved ones and friends. His music lives on in the hearts of many!
Public visitation will be held at the Conley Funeral Home 138 Belmont St. (rte. 123) Brockton on Monday June 22, 2020 from 8:30-10am. Masks must be worn, capacity 35 people at a time and service viewing available on ZOOM. Private family service 10:00 am followed by interment at St. Michael's Cemetery, Boston. For condolences and directions please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.

Published in Newport Daily News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
